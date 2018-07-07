F1 Driver Somehow Walks Away From Horrific Crash At British GP Qualifying

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Formula One fans looking for reason to believe in the controversial halo system need look no further than Saturday’s practice for the British Grand Prix.

Prior to qualifying, Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley blew front-right tire and slammed into the wall in a truly horrifying crash. Remarkably, Hartley walked away from the wreck unharmed.

Watch the scary wreck in the video below:

Hartley obviously is lucky to be OK.

The 28-year-old will start Sunday’s race in Northamptonshire, England at the back of the field. Mercedes-AMG Petronas star Lewis Hamilton will start from the pole.