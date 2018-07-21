Kayem Gives Red Sox Fans Tasty, Memorable National Hot Dog Day

National Hot Dog Day made its way to Boston this past week.

Hot dog fans participated in the event July 18, with some even dressed as their favorite ballpark food, to enjoy a day of good weather and good food. One lucky fan even scored a pair of tickets to an upcoming Red Sox game.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava took to the streets of Boston to talk to senior brand manager of Kayem Tony Wrubel about National Hot Dog Day, and asked participants questions about their beloved dogs.

