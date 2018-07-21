Feast Your Eyes On One Of Filthiest MLB Glove Flips You’ll Ever See

There are glove flips, and then there’s what Joey Wendle pulled off Friday night.

OK, the Tampa Bay Rays second baseman technically didn’t do anything beyond a glove flip, but it still was a really (like, really) sweet glove flip.

(Are you tired of the phrase “glove flip” yet?)

Without further ado, check out Wendle’s incredible play, which came in the fourth inning of the Rays’ 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins:

ICYMI: This insane glove flip happened last night 😱 pic.twitter.com/BU5o2Q9IEs — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2018

No, Wendle’s play didn’t induce the same jaw-dropping effect as, say, a ridiculous Jackie Bradley Jr. catch. Still, his glove flip deserves a spot on Major League Baseball’s end-of-season highlight reel.

In other Rays news: The perpetually irrelevant franchise kinda-sorta has a plan for a new ballpark.

