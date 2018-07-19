Former NFL Wideout Terrell Owens Eyeing Return To Football With CFL Team

Could Terrell Owens be making a return to the gridiron?

T.O. hasn’t laced up his cleats since the 2010 NFL season, but the 44-year-old apparently is pushing for a return to the game north of the border.

Owens activated a 10-day window to receive a contract from the Edmonton Oilers, who own his CFL rights. According to his agent, Owens “100 percent” wants to return to pro football, so we’ll have to wait and see if the Oilers, or any other team, has interest.

