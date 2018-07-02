Former Patriots Linebacker Jerod Mayo Asks Public For Help In Locating Lost Dog

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo is asking for the public’s help in locating his dog, who mysteriously vanished on June 28.

Knox, Mayo’s english bulldog, was being walked in Wrentham, Mass. by a trainer who was walking another dog alongside Knox. She said she was attending to the other dog when she lost track of the bulldog and could not locate him.

The trainer called police and searched the area of Joe’s Rock, but were unable to locate the dog. However, they found Knox’s electronic collar on a nearby trail, but because it was found in “pristine condition,” police think there’s more the story — especially because english bulldogs are not strong runners and there were no noises heard indicating a larger animal attacked him.

Mayo has turned to the public for help and is offering rewards for any tips that come through. He’s also asking for people to pay attention to the dogs they see.

“Pay attention to the dogs being walked, the dogs of your friends and neighbors to see if Knox is with a new family,” Mayo said in an Instagram post, noting the dog has distinct white front paw.

Mayo asked anyone with information to call 774-300-9868, and said all information will remain anonymous and be rewarded with cash.

You also can call the Wrentham police department at 508-384-2121.