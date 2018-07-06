France Goalie Spits Out Dragonfly In Rare Flop-Less World Cup Collision

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Hugo Lloris might want to learn how to train his dragon.

Cameras caught the France goalie spitting out a dragonfly early in Les Bleus’ 2-0 quarterfinals victory over Uruguay on Friday. In addition to being truly gross, the moment also represented one of the rare collisions of living beings at the 2018 FIFA World Cup that didn’t result in a dramatic flop-and-roll.

Check this out:

It’s probably safe to say we all know how Neymar would’ve reacted if that had happened to him.

With the win, France advanced to the World Cup semifinals for first time since 2006, when it finished runner-up to Italy. Uruguay last made the final four in 2010, when it finished in fourth place.