France Vs. Belgium Betting: Odds, Pick For World Cup 2018 Semifinal Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

France and Belgium haven’t come this far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup via a series of flukes.

The teams will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Russia, in the 2018 World Cup semifinals. Having already lived up to their pre-tournament billing as World Cup contenders, when France and Belgium seek to move to within touching distance of their ultimate goal at the expense of their next-door neighbors. France is slightly favored over Belgium in their first competitive meeting since 1986.

Let’s look at the France vs. Belgium betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

France win: +150

Belgium win: +200

Draw: +225

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

As is the case in the geographic sense, in which France and Belgium share a border, there’s no apparent distance between the teams. Both have demonstrated the ability to attack explosively, defend intelligently and doggedly and play with the tactical sophistication required to reach this stage of the tournament. That’s why we believe bettors should wager on the draw, and the teams should practice their penalty kicks.

Belgium lead World Cup 2018 in goals through the quarterfinals with 14, but don’t expect the Red Devils to run wild against the well-balanced France team. Belgium likely will score, but the caution big games like these often breeds should limit them to just one goal. France won’t enjoy the time on the ball and space to use it the likes of and Australia granted in earlier World Cup 2018 games. Les Bleus probably will score once through pure graft and no more. Bet on the under.