France Vs. Belgium Live: Score, Highlights From World Cup Semifinal Game

31st minute, 0-0: France’s Olivier Giroud heads a shot toward Belgium’s goal, but it drifts narrowly wide.

27th minute, 0-0: Patterns are starting to emerge, namely Belgium creating chances on France’s wings through the clever positional interchanges of Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard. Meanwhile, France can pose a threat at any given moment through Kylian Mbappe’s speed and control when counter-attacking.

21st minute, 0-0: France’s Hugo Lloris denies Kevin de Bruyne’s spinning effort with a sprawling save.

Another one! Eden Hazard gets his second big chance of the game but no dice. #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/yiUrf7lorn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 10, 2018

19th minute, 0-0: Eden Hazard has an other chance, but France defender Rafael Varane heads the Belgium winger’s shot out for a corner kick.

Hazard AGAIN with a big chance! pic.twitter.com/ODeKm1VYTY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2018

19th minute, 0-0: France’s Blaise Matuidi shoots powerfully on goal, but Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is perfectly positioned to catch it cleanly.

15th minute, 0-0: Belgium’s Eden Hazard rolls a shot narrowly wide of the far post of France’s goal. The chance comes on the heels of France’s ill-timed turnover near its penalty area.

Eden Hazard gets the first big chance of the game but it's just wide of Lloris' goal! pic.twitter.com/sCuCAikmrX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2018

10th minute, 0-0: France lofts a pair of dangerous passes into Belgium’s penalty area, but striker Olivier Giroud can’t collect them before the Red Devils clear the danger.

Sixth minute, 0-0: The teams have played cagily in the opening minutes, with neither side imposing itself on the other.

Kickoff: The France vs. Belgium 2018 World Cup semifinal is under way.

Pregame: The teams have come onto the field for the national anthems and pregame handshakes. Kickoff is imminent.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Así se escuchó! El himno de #FRA en el Estadio de San Petersburgo pic.twitter.com/hfK4q4hAz8 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 10, 2018

Here are the starting lineups.

The team news from Saint Petersburg has arrived… Here are the Starting XIs for #FRABEL 👇#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cj8ULXU0uF — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2018

1:30 p.m. ET: Neighbors sometimes have to settle things once and for all.

France and Belgium will meet Tuesday afternoon in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals. The teams that border one another largely have fulfilled the promise with which they entered the World Cup, but one now must prove its soccer superiority over the other.

France reached the semifinal by winning all three of its Group D games, then beating Argentina in the Round of 16 and Uruguay in the quarterfinals. Tactical versatility, talent and depth are chief among reasons why France has come this far.

Belgium topped Group G with three wins before earning a comeback win over Japan in the Round of 16 and cleverly toppling Brazil in the quarterfinals. The Red Devils have showed an impressive combination of skill and determination en route to the semifinals.

France and Belgium have met just once before at a World Cup — France won 4-2 in extra time in the 1986 third-place game. However, this game undoubtedly will dwarf their 74 previous encounters at senior international level.

France vs. Belgium is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Join us right here for all the action from Saint Petersburg.