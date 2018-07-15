France Vs. Croatia Live: Score, Highlights From World Cup 2018 Final Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

9:30 a.m. ET: Here are the starting lineups.

9 a.m. ET: Will a budding soccer juggernaut crush an upstart looking to pull of one of sports’ greatest upsets?

France will face Croatia Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. France enters the contest as firm favorite as it seeks to win its first world championship since 1998. Croatia, which emerged as an independent nation in 1991 from the ashes of the former Yugoslavia, already has clinched its best-ever World Cup finish and now seeks to bring home the coveted trophy for the first time.

France’s road to the final has been straightforward. After finishing first in Group C, France blew past Argentina in the Round of 16, then edged by Uruguay in the quarterfinals and Belgium in the semifinals.

Croatia’s trip to the final has been far more dramatic than France’s. Croatia topped Group D, then beat Denmark on penalty kicks in the Round of 16, Russia on penalties in the quarterfinals and England in extra time in the semifinals.

France vs. Croatia will kick off at 11 a.m. Join us right here for all the action from Moscow.