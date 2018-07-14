France Vs. Croatia Odds: Betting Picks For World Cup 2018 Final Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

France and Croatia are prepared to run and fight their way to sporting immortality.

The teams will meet at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. France is vying for its first world championship since 1998, the same year it defeated Croatia in the semifinals. Croatia, a country that became independent in 1991, is trying to win the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Oddsmakers have pegged seventh-ranked France as the firm favorite over 20th-ranked Croatia in the World Cup 2018 final.

Let’s look at the France vs. Croatia betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

France win: -110

Croatia win: +375

Draw: +225

Total goals: 2

OVER: +105

Under: -125

NESN.com’s picks: Croatia win, over

We’ve said all along an “outsider,” not one of the usual suspects, would win the 2018 World Cup. Croatia can prove us right by doing so. Sure, France’s squad is supremely talented, tactically versatile and in good physical condition, something about Croatia screams “team of destiny” ahead of the final. Croatia has demonstrated its mental strength throughout the tournament, and this collective attribute, more than any other, is paramount in the final. We expect this young France team to freeze under the brightest lights. Bet on underdog Croatia and win big.

The last two World Cup finals have ended 1-0 in extra time, but that streak will end in Moscow. France’s attackers have been curiously quiet since the Round of 16, but Kylian Mbappe or Antoine Griezmann will re-assume the goal-scoring burden in the final. Also, Croatia hasn’t shut out any of its last four opponents, and none have the attacking power France boasts. However, Croatia has shown it can score from losing positions, almost at will, and gain greater control of a game as it unfolds. This never-say-die attitude will overrule fear or nervousness in the final. We’re expecting at least two goals, so bet on the over.