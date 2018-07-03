Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoots Down Idea Of Leaving Bucks To Chase Title With Lakers

Photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to win an NBA title, but he doesn’t want to do it with a squad other than the Milwaukee Bucks.

There has been a good bit of movement around the NBA, with LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins all bolting in search of a title elsewhere. That, of course, is on the heels of Kevin Durant leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder two years ago to chase a title with the Golden State Warriors.

And though “The Greek Freak” doesn’t blame players for doing what they think is right for their career, he wouldn’t do it himself. During an appearance Monday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” Antetokounmpo noted that he’d rather bring a title to Milwaukee.

"My goal is to win in Milwaukee, bring a Championship to the city… I would never leave for LA." — @Giannis_An34 tells @TheHerd #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/7pOhsjyByz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2018

Well put.

If Milwaukee finds a few more pieces, Antetokounmpo may not even need to consider leaving the Bucks in order to at least have a shot at a deep playoff run. He and Khris Middleton took the Boston Celtics to seven games in the opening round of the NBA playoffs last season, and showed that they have a good bit of skill moving forward.