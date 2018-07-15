Gordon Hayward’s Wife Responds To Backlash From Gender Reveal Video

The Hayward family tried to share a joyous moment with the world Tuesday, but unfortunatley, they fell victim to the internet.

Gordon Hayward and his wife, Robyn, shared a gender reveal video for their third child via Instagram. While the Haywards’ two young daughters adorably released pink balloons into the air, the Boston Celtics star caught heat across the web for not appearing thrilled with the gender announcement, as many believed he was hoping for a boy.

It’s safe to say the veteran forward’s soundbite was blown way, way out of proportion. And if you were surprised by the lingering fallout the video has received, Robyn Hayward is right there with you.

“So I wanted to share what I found so funny about us sharing our gender of the baby is how sensitive people are about everything,” said via her Instagram story, as captured by NBC Sports Boston. She also included the caption: “If a baby gender reveal gets you heated or the way we did it you may need help hahaha thanks for the messages because they just made me laugh.”

It’s nice to see the Haywards aren’t letting internet commenters take away from their latest special family moment.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports