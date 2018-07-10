Gordon, Robyn Hayward To Have Third Baby Girl, Share Gender Reveal Video

The Hayward family soon will welcome another member.

Gordon and Robyn Hayward, who already have two baby girls, are expecting a third in January. The Boston Celtics forward and his wife announced the news in a gender reveal video, complete with pink balloons, a German Sheppard and, of course, smiles all around.

(You can click here to watch the Hayward’s gender reveal.)

Judging by Gordon’s reaction, it’s probably safe to say he knew the gender before the video was taken. Either way, it’s an exciting time for the Hayward family.

Gordon, of course, continues to work his way back from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last season. And the 28-year-old is making some great progress, according to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Image