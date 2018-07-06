Watch Grayson Allen, Trae Young Get Into Scuffle During Summer League Game

Ah, the NBA summer league. Where young players get to hone their skills, with recent draft picks having their first opportunity to put their abilities on display in a professional setting.

And if you’re Grayson Allen and Trae Young, it’s perfect for getting into a little dustup.

Allen’s Utah Jazz and Young’s Atlanta Hawks met up Thursday for some summer league action, and things got a little chippy in the third quarter.

With Allen on defense, the Hawks guard tried to take a long two-pointer, but got tied up with Allen in the process. As the two were tangled, it appears Young tried to shove the Duke product off, with Allen taking exception and making a small charge with his head right back at him.

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

Allen obviously is infamous for his dirty antics in college, and though he’s said he’s trying to put some of the egregious stuff behind him, it appears he still plans on playing with a good bit of edge.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images