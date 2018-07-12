Hailey Dawson’s Journey To Throw Out First Pitch At Every Stadium Hits Fenway Park

Hailey Dawson’s inspiring journey arrived at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Dawson, who has Poland syndrome, was born without three fingers on her right hand and an underdeveloped thumb and pinky finger. But with the help of a robotic hand from the College of Engineering at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, the eight-year-old has been traveling around the country trying to throw out the first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium.

Fenway Park was crossed off her list Thursday when Dawson threw out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox faced the Toronto Blue Jays. Dawson now has taken the mound at 21 of 30 MLB stadiums.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with Dawson and her mother before the game, and you can see the interview in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images