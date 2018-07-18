Here’s How Chris Sale, Red Sox Performed In 2018 MLB All-Star Game

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox were well-represented in the nation’s capital Tuesday, with five players from Boston getting the chance to compete in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

The American League won the Midsummer Classic 8-6 in 10 innings. The AL looked destined to win after an eighth-inning three-run blast from Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, who got voted onto the roster by beating Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi in the final vote. After the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich’s solo homer the same inning, Cincinnati Reds’ Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz to tie the game up in the ninth.

Houston Astros teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back solo homers in the 10th to put the AL ahead.

But the five Red Sox that were in attendance made a handful of contributions in the deadlock, so here’s how they fared at Nationals Park.

Chris Sale

The Sox ace was selected as the starter by manager A.J. Hinch, and he put on display why he earned the honor for the third straight year. The southpaw allowed one hit in a scoreless first, posting one strikeout in the frame.

And while he posted multiple 100-mph fastballs throughout his outing, he finished off his punch out of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt with a filthy slider.

Mookie Betts

The star right fielder very well could win the AL MVP later this season, but he had a tough night Tuesday. Betts, who started as the leadoff hitter, went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts while also playing five innings in the field.

J.D. Martinez

Fellow starter Martinez got a pair of at-bats as the designated hitter, hitting a hard single on the ground to left-center in the first inning. He struck out in his second at-bat, which concluded his night with a 1-for-2 hitting line.

He also managed to get a pretty funny quip from Manny Machado when asking the Baltimore Orioles shortstop where he was going to be traded.

Mitch Moreland

It was the 32-year-old’s first All-Star nomination, and he got himself on the stat sheet with a single in the eighth inning and another in the tenth. The first baseman entered the game as a defensive substitute in the sixth, striking out in his first at-bat of the game in the seventh.

Craig Kimbrel

The Sox closer was one of three American League pitchers that did not get into the game.