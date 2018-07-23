Here’s How Draymond Green Sold DeMarcus Cousins On Joining Warriors

Draymond Green’s sales pitch to DeMarcus Cousins was blunt, if nothing else.

Cousins explained last week in a sitdown interview with ESPN that he spoke to Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant about the possibility of teaming up before ultimately signing with the Golden State Warriors. Green’s recruiting effort wasn’t exactly awe-inspiring, according to Cousins, but it was honest and direct, something the free agent big man evidently appreciated.

“Draymond probably had the worst pitch,” Cousins told ESPN while chuckling. “He was like, ‘Cous, I’m pretty sure me and you are going to fight.’ I’m like, ‘Draymond, Come on. Whoa. Whoa.’ But Draymond, that’s my guy. I respect him as a player, I respect him as a competitor. He’s one of the top in this business and just his approach to every game, I want that guy on my team every day.

“So, we talked, we kind of communicated about what we both wanted, which was winning games. He openly said he knows I wouldn’t get as many touches and I don’t give a, I don’t care. And the same thing for me. It’s about winning the games. I think me and Draymond will mesh well. I think we have a lot of similarities and the same way that he’s appreciative, hopefully I can receive the same thing.”

Cousins and Green are two of the NBA’s most polarizing stars, and it’s fair to wonder whether their large personalities will jell in the Bay Area. But Cousins’ decision to join the Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million contract — after talk in the past about him potentially landing a max contract in free agency — suggests he’s focused on winning an NBA title in his first season after tearing his Achilles in January, even if it means potentially trading blows with one of his new teammates.

“I’m here to play basketball. I’m here to play at the highest level. I’m here to win games,” Cousins said. “Everything else will take care of itself. That’s not my concern.”

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images