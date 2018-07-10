Here’s How Orioles’ Manny Machado Feels About Consistent Trade Chatter

Photo via Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Chances are you’ve heard a thing or two about Manny Machado this season.

Aside from being one of Major League Baseball’s premier talents, Machado is poised to be the crown jewel of the non-waiver trade deadline later this month.

It’s been trade rumors galore for Machado throughout the 2018 campaign, as the lowly Baltimore Orioles are in prime position to deal the star shortstop given his impending free agency. While Machado does his best to tune out the noise, he admits it’s not always easy to do so.

“Everywhere, I see it’s just Manny, Manny, Manny,” Machado told ESPN’s Eddie Matz. “It kind of gets a little distracting at times. But it’s just a matter of just trying to let it all out.

“Once I come here and step in this clubhouse, I’m just a ballplayer. I’m just trying to win some games. I’m trying to be myself. I’m trying to go out there and have fun. That’s the only thing that keeps me going. I love this game so much, and I’m able to go out there every day and put on a show and be the best player I can be out there.”

Luckily for Machado, he won’t have to deal with the hoopla for much longer, as the O’s have until July 31 to put together a trade.