Here’s J.D. Martinez’s Favorite Part Of Playing At Fenway Park

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez has been around the big leagues.

After breaking through in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros, Martinez made pit stops in Detroit and Arizona before landing with the Boston Red Sox this past winter.

The veteran slugger now calls Fenway Park home, and it sure sounds like he’s already fallen in love with his new stomping grounds.

“The energy in there is great,” Martinez said of Fenway Park in an interview with ESPN. “Every day, it’s a great energy to play in front of. The fans are there. It makes it easier when you come back from a road trip and you’re tired, you go in there and play just because you feel that. You feed off the environment.”

Martinez has been a machine at his home ballpark this season, as 19 of his 29 home runs and 50 of his 80 RBIs have come in Boston. Luckily for the two-time All-Star and his Red Sox teammates, 34 of their final 64 regular-season games will be played at home.