Here’s What Andrew Benintendi Believes Has Been Behind Recent Success

Andrew Benintendi is on a tear.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is 21-for-41 in his last 11 games, including six doubles and eight RBIs. Not to mention, the Red Sox are 10-1 in the last 11 contests Benintendi has suited up for.

Prior to Boston’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Benintendi to talk about his recent hot streak.

To hear what Benny had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports