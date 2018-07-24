Here’s What Bret Bielema’s Official Patriots Coaching Role Will Be

The New England Patriots’ highest-profile offseason coaching hire finally has an official job title.

Bret Bielema, who has assisted Patriots coach Bill Belichick in various capacities in the months following Super Bowl LII, will serve as a “consultant to the head coach” this season, according to team’s 2018 media guide.

This is Bielema’s first job at the NFL level. The 48-year-old spent the previous 25 years in the college ranks, including six as head coach at Wisconsin (2006 to 2012) and five as the top man at Arkansas (2013 to 2017). The Razorbacks fired him last November after posting a 4-8 record.

Oddly, Bielema is the only member of New England’s 21-man coaching staff without an official bio in the aforementioned media guide, which was released Tuesday. The only mention of him in the guide’s 504 pages was in the staff directory.

As @MikeReiss pointed out, Bret Bielema's official title with the Patriots is "consultant to the head coach." He doesn't have an official media guide bio, but here he is in the staff directory. pic.twitter.com/xwq5ry24pr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 24, 2018

Also joining Belichick’s staff this season are assistant special teams coach Cam Achord, coaching assistant Atif Austin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Deron Mayo.

Mayo is the younger brother of former Patriots linebacker and captain Jerod Mayo. An ex-linebacker himself, the younger Mayo spent six seasons in the Canadian Football League before retiring earlier this year.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their first training camp practice Thursday morning outside Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images