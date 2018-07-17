Here’s What David Ortiz Wants To See From Red Sox After All-Star Break

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have all the makings of a World Series contender.

The Red Sox collected a Major League Baseball-best 68-30 record at the All-Star break, marking one of the best first halves of a season in franchise history.

But while Boston is on pace to win over 100 games, it has no room for complacency.

The New York Yankees have been a thorn in the Red Sox’s side all season, and the Bronx Bombers currently have the upper hand in the teams’ head-to-head record by a 5-4 advantage. As such, one Red Sox legend has one clear mission for his former team in the second half.

“We’re going to try to play better against the Yankees, I’ve got to tell you that,” David Ortiz told the New York Post.

The American League East rivals still have 10 regular-season games against each other, including a three-game set at Fenway Park during the last weekend of September. In hopes of claiming their third straight AL East crown, the Red Sox must take care of business in those contests against their division rival.