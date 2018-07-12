Here’s Where Colin Cowherd Ranks Patriots Among NFL’s Top Offensive Arsenals

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have been a consistent offensive force in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, but one sports pundit isn’t super high on New England’s offensive personnel heading into the 2018 NFL season.

During Thursday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, host Colin Cowherd ranked his top 10 offensive arsenals. While Brady and Co. cracked the list, they were not a part of the top five.

Here are Cowherd’s rankings, as well as an explanation for each selection:

1. Steelers

2. Falcons

3. Rams

4. Eagles

5. Saints@ColinCowherd ranks the Top 10 offensive arsenals in the NFL pic.twitter.com/NiHiLAtHrT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 12, 2018

It’s tough to argue with the Patriots’ placement on the list. While the reigning AFC champions possess arguably the best quarterback and tight end in the league, the rest of their offense lacks superstars, aside from maybe Julian Edelman. Premier personnel and top-tier production aren’t always directly correlated, though, as the Pats seem to always make the most of what they have and light up the scoreboard.

So, while New England’s offense might not be littered with household names, it’s hard to imagine that will stop the team from making a deep playoff run yet again.