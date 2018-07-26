How Anthony Davis Reacted To DeMarcus Cousins Joining Warriors From Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins’ career move caught even Anthony Davis off guard.

The New Orleans Pelicans center finally addressed Cousins’ free-agent move to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday during an interview with CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter. Cousins sent shockwaves around the NBA earlier this month when he signed a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the two-time defending champions. Davis learned Cousins was leaving the Pelicans like everyone else did: through the media. But Davis won’t criticize his former front-court partner’s decisions, as many others have.

“Of course I was a little shocked, but I know DeMarcus, and he made the best decision for him and his career at that time and for his family,” Davis said. “I understand it’s a business. Of course, I definitely would’ve loved for that to keep going.

“But at that point, I wasn’t sure what was going on with his situation or what was going through his head. It’s a lot, coming from being traded and then feeling like you deserve a max contract, and then you tear your Achilles. It was a tough situation, it’s tough on him.”

Davis seemingly understands Cousins’ big call. Perhaps he has insight into how hard the Pelicans tried to keep Cousins in New Orleans, or he simply would consider doing the same thing if the decision was his to make.

Nevertheless, Cousins has left the Pelicans, and Davis understandably isn’t thrilled about it.

