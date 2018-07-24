How Jimmy Garoppolo Almost Died Hours After Patriots’ Trade With 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo’s life flashed before his eyes shortly after New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the quarterback to tell him he’d been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Joon Lee of Bleacher Report revealed such in a profile of Garoppolo that dropped Monday.

“Ten hours after Bill Belichick called to tell him he’d been traded to the Niners, Jimmy Garoppolo almost died,” Lee wrote to begin his piece.

Garoppolo apparently was driving to the airport after the October trade, which netted the Patriots just a second-round draft pick, when disaster nearly struck.

Here’s what Lee wrote:

All of a sudden, it was 5:30 on Halloween morning, and Jimmy — the linebacker turned quarterback who used to wear K-Swiss sneakers into the ground and spit Weezy verses from Tha Carter III in his ’91 Buick Century — was rushing to the airport to catch the Niners’ private plane to the Bay. He was running on not enough sleep, a suitcase full of unfolded clothes and his iPhone blowing up in the backseat of a limousine merging onto I-95.

That’s when the unexpected nightmare began. Another car exited the highway, skidded off the side of the ramp, turned straight toward Jimmy’s door — straight toward the man who is now the third-highest-paid player in the National Football League.

Jimmy stared at the headlights outside his window. For a young man whose superpower is self-confidence, whose only insecurity is the temporary absence of perfection, Jimmy Garoppolo, once more, didn’t know what could possibly happen next.

Lee’s profile on Garoppolo — which you can read right here — touches on several subjects, including Jimmy G’s college days, his rise to NFL stardom and his relationship with Tom Brady. It’s pretty horrifying to know that Garoppolo, perhaps the NFL’s next great quarterback, almost wound up in a car accident on his way to join the Niners, though. Fortunately, he and the limo driver came away unscathed.

Here’s more from Lee:

Oh, Jimmy Garoppolo did not die, by the way. As the swerving car crossed the median of the Massachusetts interstate and kept barreling toward him on the morning after the trade, Jimmy’s limo driver bailed into a ditch. “Could you imagine that story,” the driver said to Jimmy, “if we got hit leaving here?”

“Holy shit, what just happened?” Jimmy asked.

Then, according to Lee, Garoppolo proceeded to study the 49ers’ playbook as if nothing happened.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images