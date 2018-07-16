How Lakers’ Rajon Rondo Intends To Help Fellow Guard Lonzo Ball Improve

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rajon Rondo didn’t head west to stomp on a budding star.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard explained Friday in an interview with The Athletic’s Bill Oram how he intends to help Lonzo Ball take his game to the next level. Speculation over Ball’s near- and long-term future as the Lakers starting point has raged since Rondo joined the team earlier this month, but the NBA veteran seems excited to mentor his teammate in his second professional season.

“I’m excited to get a player that age and try to help him as much as I can,” Rondo said of Ball, “as far as understanding the game and getting his game up to speed as far as at a high level. Especially with the amount of pressure now that the organization has on him.”

At first glance, Rondo’s comments on the situation seemingly contrast with those of LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s outspoken father, who described the former New Orleans Pelican on July 5 as a “a little backup,” instead of as a genuine competitor for playing time.

Either LaVar Ball knew something about the Lakers’ plans for the position or Rondo is being exceptionally diplomatic at the outset of his tenure with the team.