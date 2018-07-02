How LeBron James Made Decision To Reportedly Agree To Deal With Lakers

A much-speculated landing spot for LeBron James became a reality Sunday night.

The NBA superstar — who opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday — reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sending the NBA world abuzz as he shook the landscape of the league.

News of the decision breaking was a bit of a startling one. Earlier in the day he held a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers, and an announcement wasn’t expected until Tuesday. And though the Lakers were the rumored destination for a long time, there were not reports of James holding a meeting with LA’s brass.

So, how did he come to his decision?

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who has followed James his whole career, explained how the process played out.

"This was always going to be the place. It was always a two-horse race between Cleveland and Los Angeles." – @WindhorstESPN on LeBron's decision pic.twitter.com/hOluIfUTtQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2018

Fellow ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne also gave some insight as to how the past couple days impacted the final decision.

How did the Lakers close this? Magic Johnson went to one of LeBron’s houses in LA late Saturday night and met with him for several hours. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

The Lakers all planned to congregate at their facility last night for free agent calls. Magic was expected to be there. Instead he was at LeBron’s house— closing. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

This was a very hush-hush operation. Lakers knew they needed to give Bron space to decide and announce it as he wanted. None of us reporters could even confirm they’d been in touch whereas calls with Cavs & Sixers leaked. Says something on the discipline for all involved — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

It really is crazy given how big of a figure James is worldwide that this was kept under wraps so well.

Either way, the upcoming NBA season is shaping up to be a remarkably compelling one.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images