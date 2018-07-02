How LeBron James Made Decision To Reportedly Agree To Deal With Lakers

A much-speculated landing spot for LeBron James became a reality Sunday night.
The NBA superstar — who opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday — reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sending the NBA world abuzz as he shook the landscape of the league.
News of the decision breaking was a bit of a startling one. Earlier in the day he held a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers, and an announcement wasn’t expected until Tuesday. And though the Lakers were the rumored destination for a long time, there were not reports of James holding a meeting with LA’s brass.
So, how did he come to his decision?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who has followed James his whole career, explained how the process played out.
Take a listen:
Fellow ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne also gave some insight as to how the past couple days impacted the final decision.
It really is crazy given how big of a figure James is worldwide that this was kept under wraps so well.
Either way, the upcoming NBA season is shaping up to be a remarkably compelling one.
