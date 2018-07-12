How Marcus Morris Feels About Kyrie Irving Not Attending Game 7 Vs. Cavs

The Boston Celtics’ 2017-18 campaign ended in disappointment, but the game itself hardly was the only story that came out of the series finale.

Kyrie Irving noticeably was absent from Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. While many originally believed this to be a product of frustration on behalf of the star point guard, it was later revealed that deviated septum surgery forced Irving to miss the do-or-die contest.

In a recent appearance on FOX Sports’ “In The Zone” podcast with Chris Broussard, Celtics forward Marcus Morris revealed how his team felt about Irving not making an appearance at TD Garden for Game 7.

“We never really talked about it,” Morris said. “This was my first year around him, he’s a good dude, he’s a great teammate. I know if he could have been there he would have been there. But at the end of the day, we weren’t really focused on who was sitting on the bench and who was not. This was the biggest game of all of our careers. I don’t think that that was a major part in what we were doing to try to win. He was at certain practices and certain things like that, being around the team and helping. In Game 7 he wasn’t there, he had to have surgery. I don’t think that changed the outcome of the game. We still have to play the game with him on the bench or off. I know everybody would’ve liked to see him there, but he had other things he had to do. He had to get surgery, there’s nothing we can really do about that.”

Irving’s absence probably was overblown, as is customary with superstar athletes. If the Celtics were going to be upset about anything, squandering a golden opportunity to reach the NBA Finals surely takes the cake.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports