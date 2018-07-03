How Unfair Is Warriors’ Roster With DeMarcus Cousins? Check This Crazy Stat

There’s the rich getting richer, and then there’s the wealthiest person in the world inheriting a massive fortune.

That’s essentially what the Golden State Warriors did Monday, adding DeMarcus Cousins to a squad that’s won back-to-back NBA titles. The All-Star big man is expected to be out until December or January while recovering from Achilles surgery, but when he returns, here’s what Golden State’s starting five should look like:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Draymond Green

C: DeMarcus Cousins

That’s basically a video game. To put this immense collection of talent into perspective, consider this: The Warriors’ late-season starting lineup will have more All-NBA selections between them since the 2014-15 season than every player in the Eastern Conference (which no longer includes LeBron James) combined.

combined All-NBA selections since 2014-15: Warriors' eventual starting five (Steph/Klay/KD/Dray/Boogie): 13 all current Eastern Conference players: 11 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) July 3, 2018

If we’re talking career All-NBA selections, these five players alone have 18 total.

Furthermore, each member of the Warriors’ new ultimate death lineup was an All-Star last season, so when they step on the floor together for the first time, they’ll make history.

According to @EliasSports, the 2018-19 Warriors will be the sixth team in NBA history – and first since the 1975-76 Celtics – to have five All-Stars from the previous season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 3, 2018

The Boston Celtics’ 1975-76 All-Star five boasted three Basketball Hall of Famers — John Havlicek, Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White — and two members of the College Basketball Hall of Fame in Charlie Scott and Paul Silas. That club breezed through the season with a 54-28 record en route to the franchise’s 13th NBA title.

Will these incredibly deep Dubs do the same? That’s the expectation, as Golden State moved to the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 championship after inking Cousins.

Updated odds to win the 2018-19 NBA Championship (@LVSuperBook): Warriors -125

Celtics +350

Lakers +400

Rockets +600

76ers +1400

Thunder +6000

Raptors +6000

Jazz +8000

Spurs +8000

Trail Blazers +10000

Bucks +10000

Wizards +10000

Pelicans +10000

Nuggets +20000

Cavaliers +50000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 3, 2018

We should note this isn’t a foregone conclusion. Injuries happen, and maybe Cousins just doesn’t fit with the uber-talented Warriors. But on paper, at least, this team looks like one of the most talented clubs ever assembled.

