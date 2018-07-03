How Unfair Is Warriors’ Roster With DeMarcus Cousins? Check This Crazy Stat

There’s the rich getting richer, and then there’s the wealthiest person in the world inheriting a massive fortune.
That’s essentially what the Golden State Warriors did Monday, adding DeMarcus Cousins to a squad that’s won back-to-back NBA titles. The All-Star big man is expected to be out until December or January while recovering from Achilles surgery, but when he returns, here’s what Golden State’s starting five should look like:
PG: Stephen Curry
SG: Klay Thompson
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: DeMarcus Cousins
That’s basically a video game. To put this immense collection of talent into perspective, consider this: The Warriors’ late-season starting lineup will have more All-NBA selections between them since the 2014-15 season than every player in the Eastern Conference (which no longer includes LeBron James) combined.
If we’re talking career All-NBA selections, these five players alone have 18 total.
Furthermore, each member of the Warriors’ new ultimate death lineup was an All-Star last season, so when they step on the floor together for the first time, they’ll make history.
The Boston Celtics’ 1975-76 All-Star five boasted three Basketball Hall of Famers — John Havlicek, Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White — and two members of the College Basketball Hall of Fame in Charlie Scott and Paul Silas. That club breezed through the season with a 54-28 record en route to the franchise’s 13th NBA title.
Will these incredibly deep Dubs do the same? That’s the expectation, as Golden State moved to the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 championship after inking Cousins.
We should note this isn’t a foregone conclusion. Injuries happen, and maybe Cousins just doesn’t fit with the uber-talented Warriors. But on paper, at least, this team looks like one of the most talented clubs ever assembled.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
