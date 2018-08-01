Ian Kinsler Describes His Emotions As He Learned Of Trade To Red Sox

Ian Kinsler was enjoying a day off with the Los Angeles Angels in Tampa on Monday when he received some important news.

Kinsler was acquired by the Boston Red Sox in exchange for two prospects. Boston wasted no time getting Kinsler in the mix, as he made his Red Sox debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with a single in Boston’s 3-1 loss.

Prior to the series finale at Fenway Park, Kinsler ran through the timeline of the trade while explaining how he believes he can help his new team.

