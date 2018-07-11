Is Jimmy Butler Eyeing Move To Spurs? Star’s Instagram Activity Suggests So

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio, but it appears another star swingman wants in.

Jimmy Butler, fresh off his debut season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, had the basketball world ablaze Tuesday with noteworthy Instagram activity.

The four-time All-Star shared a photo shouting out Pau Gasol, who’s played the last two seasons with the Spurs. But it was the comment section that grabbed everyone’s attention, as Butler liked two separate comments that posed the idea of the seven-year veteran making his way to San Antonio.

Butler has been a major topic of conversation throughout the offseason. He’s reportedly “fed up” with Karl-Anthony Towns, which leads one to believe he’ll decline his player option for the 2019-20 season and move on from the T-Wolves. Not to mention, Butler reportedly hopes to team up with Kyrie Irving in the future, and Irving likely will become a free agent next offseason as he is expected to decline his player option in favor of earning a max contract.

The Spurs will need a new franchise player if Leonard does end up leaving town, and given coach Gregg Popovich’s affinity for two-way players, Butler could fill the void.

