Is Kyle Kuzma Trying To Recruit Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard To Lakers?

Where LeBron James goes, his close friends usually follow. One of his close friends just happens to be an unrestricted free agent.

Kyle Kuzma appears to be connecting those dots.

The young Lakers forward may want Dwyane Wade to join his pal James by signing with Los Angeles, based on the short yet effective tweet he sent Thursday morning.

Kuzma deleted the tweet about an hour later, but he got his message across.

LeBron and D-Wade go way back and were teammates both with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014 and with the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of last season. James also reportedly has fantasized in the past about teaming up with Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul — aka the “Banana Boat” crew — in L.A.

Then again, Wade insisted in February he’ll stay in Miami — where he returned from Cleveland prior to last season’s NBA trade deadline — until he retires.

If Wade-to-L.A. doesn’t work out, though, Kuzma apparently has other targets in mind. After Damian Lillard gave somewhat of a cryptic reply to a fan asking if he’d mind being traded to the Lakers, the 22-year-old decided to chime in and stir the pot.

I’m typically a happy camper https://t.co/LvFoTwlEFW — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2018

It doesn’t sound like Kuzma will have any luck on the Lillard front, either.

Everything is a stretch. Oh well https://t.co/p1R2gbadAz — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2018

Keep shooting your shot, Kyle.

