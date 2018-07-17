Isaiah Thomas Pokes Fun At Gordon Hayward After Own Baby Announcement

Isaiah Thomas’ wife, Kayla, revealed Tuesday in a video on Instagram that she’s having a baby girl. It’ll be the couple’s third child, as they already have two sons, Jaiden and James.

(Click here to see Kayla Thomas’ Instagram post.)

The fun didn’t stop there, though, because Thomas couldn’t help but zing Gordon Hayward in the comments section of his wife’s post.

As you probably recall, Hayward and his wife, Robyn, recently shared their own gender reveal video, in which the Boston Celtics forward looks less than thrilled by the news the couple is having their third girl rather than their first boy. Robyn asks, “Is Daddy happy?,” prompting an unenthused Hayward to say, “Daddy’s always happy.”

The Hayward video is hilarious, especially since they’re clearly poking fun at themselves, and it obviously caught Thomas’ attention, as the former Celtics point guard dropped the same line on his own wife Tuesday after she questioned his previous comment on her post.

It’s been a weird few months for Thomas, a two-time All-Star who just signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets after it once looked like he’d someday land a max contract. It’s good to see the two-time All-Star hasn’t lost his sense of humor, even if it’s at Hayward’s expense.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images