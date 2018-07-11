J.R. Smith Makes Fun Of Himself For Infamous NBA Finals Game 1 Gaffe

J.R. Smith has been an entertaining sharpshooter throughout his NBA career, but his lasting legacy likely will include a moment he’d like to forget.

The Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers was aided by Smith, whose now-infamous mental error in Game 1 cost the Cavs a golden opportunity to grab the momentum in the series right out of the gate.

But now that he’s over a month removed from his brain cramp, Smith appears to be seeing the humor in what took place. In an Instagram photo of his daughter Dakota on Monday, “Swish” took a little jab at himself.

“How my Kota looked at me when i didn’t shoot the ball after game 1! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️👀👀👀👀👀 She so funny!!! @_mykotabear,” Smith wrote as the caption.

Classic J.R.

There’s a strong chance Smith never will reach the Finals with the Cavaliers again, as LeBron James has gone from his hometown to Tinseltown.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports