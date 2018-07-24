Jackie Bradley Jr. Adds To Highlight Reel With Web Gem Vs. Orioles

You’re always taught to keep your eye on the ball, but Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn’t afford to pay mind to this notion Monday night at Camden Yards.

In order to make his latest stellar catch — a leaping grab to rob Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini — the Boston Red Sox outfielder needed to put his head down and sprint toward the wall. Bradley’s methods paid off and then some, as he made the catch with relative ease.

After the Red Sox’s 5-3 win, JBJ gave a full breakdown of his latest web gem. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.