Jackie Bradley Jr. Feeling Good After Another Solid Offensive Performance

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s safe to say Jackie Bradley Jr.’s offense has come around.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is a notoriously streaky hitter, with a good chunk of his first half being ice cold at the dish. But he turned things around in a big way in the games leading up to the All-Star break, and he’s since continued to hit well to begin the second half.

In the Sox’s 9-1 trouncing of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, JBJ smacked a three-run opposite-field homer just one day after narrowly missing a three-run dinger to the same spot.

Following the game, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Bradley to discuss his solid run of form lately. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.