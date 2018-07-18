Jaguars’ Malik Jackson Makes Bold ’16-0′ Prediction Ahead Of 2018 Season

The NFL offseason often is a time for bold predictions from both players and pundits alike.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson made the boldest of predictions prior to last season, saying the Jags would go undefeated and win the Super Bowl. The Jags did have a brilliant season, going all the way to the AFC Championship Game before losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

So naturally, Jackson doubled down on one part of his prediction ahead of the 2018 season, but not the part you might think.

“I think we’re going 16-0,” Jackson told TMZ Sports. “I’m calling it, 16-0. I don’t think anybody can beat us as long as we stay healthy and do what we’re supposed to do. Nobody had us last year, we went to the AFC Championship, we were this close. We’ll build our character and I think we’re going to be alright.”

Credit to Jackson for not taking the easy way out and predicting just a Super Bowl win.

Setting aside the fact that only one team since 1978 — the 2007 Patriots — has made it through the regular season undefeated, the Jaguars also have a brutal schedule that sees them play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Patriots, as well as the three teams in their division — the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans — each twice.

Jacksonville does have one of the most complete rosters in the game, but it likely will take a step back this season. Tony Romo, however, already predicted the Jags will face the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIII, which didn’t sit well with Brady.

Will the Jags live up to Jackson’s bold prediction? We will find out soon.

