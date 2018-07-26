Jason McCourty Reveals Twin Brother’s Advice About Fitting In With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Safety Devin McCourty started his ninth training camp with the Patriots on Thursday morning, so there are few players better suited to hand out advice on acclimating in New England.

His advice to twin brother Jason was simple.

“He told me to do everything he does, so I don’t know if that’s good advice or bad advice,” Jason said laughing Thursday.

Devin delivered a similar message Wednesday afternoon after reporting to camp.

“I guess (Jason’s) doing OK,” Devin said. “It’s our first day, but I think he’s doing pretty good. I just told him to just act like me as much as possible.”

Jason is used to Devin’s bombast.

“Yeah, he talks too much,” Jason said.

Don’t worry, though. They still share brotherly love, and Jason said the allure of finally playing on the same NFL team hasn’t worn off yet.

“It’s still kind of sinking in,” Jason said. “It’s always cool as we’re doing drills to come off the field and talk football with him. For so many years, we’ve texted and maybe sent a clip or something here or something there and talked about it, but to now actually be going through it at the same time, talking defenses with him is really cool.”

As for the advice, though?

“My response to that would be advice to you guys: Don’t listen to anything he says,” Jason said smiling.

It’s going to be fun having two McCourtys around this season.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images