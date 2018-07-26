Jason Whitlock Questions Jimmy Garoppolo’s Porn Star Date: ‘Is He Tiger Woods?’

Jimmy Garoppolo’s recent dinner date with adult film star Kiara Mia generated a whole bunch of buzz, to a point where the San Francisco 49ers quarterback needed to address the topic this week before the start of training camp.

But why?

Well, according to FS1’s Jason Whitlock, Garoppolo’s night out on the town inevitably will raise questions about the 26-year-old if he struggles at any point this season. Because apparently a date with a porn star means you might be a freaky sex addict, much like legendary golfer/noted adulterer Tiger Woods.

“The only thing that’s going to put it to bed is great play,” Whitlock said Wednesday on “Speak for Yourself.” “That’s how you put a situation to bed in his situation. If he does not play well, he has exposed something about himself that will be used against him. He’s got a freaky side, a real freaky side. Again, it’s going to be like, ‘Is he distracted? Does he have some kind of addiction issue? Is he Tiger Woods?’ If he doesn’t play well, all of these questions are going to be asked.”

Greg Jennings disagrees with Whitlock and believes that who Jimmy G decides to date has zero to do with how he performs. @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/3Dx4yefszz — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 25, 2018

To his credit, Garoppolo handled the backlash well, explaining he’s not used to being in the limelight and chalking the whole thing up to a “good learning experience.” But questioning Garoppolo’s makeup because of a date with a porn star seems like an overreaction that’s unfair to both him and Kiara Mia, especially since it perpetuates the stigma attached to adult film actresses.

Then again, that’s life as a franchise quarterback, something Jimmy G must get used to now that he’s a very rich man who’s away from Tom Brady’s shadow in New England.

