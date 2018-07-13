Jaylen Brown Brushing Off Trade Speculation As Celtics Rumors Swirl

Jaylen Brown knows the deal.

The Boston Celtics fell one win short of reaching the NBA Finals this past season, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals, and they could be even better in 2018-19. But the C’s continue to be linked to All-Stars, namely Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis, in trade rumors, and Brown’s name frequently surfaces as a centerpiece of any hypothetical blockbuster.

It’s a reality Brown has learned to live with, realizing most trade chatter is nothing more than speculation, and the Celtics swingman therefore is doing what he can to block out the noise.

“No comment,” Brown told Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb this week of his reaction to the trade rumors. “That’s my only answer right now. No comment.”

There’s been nothing to suggest the Celtics intend to trade Brown, the third overall pick in 2016 who blossomed into a budding star in his sophomore season with Boston. In fact, there have been reports stating the C’s have no plans whatsoever to trade the 21-year-old.

Robb thus asked Brown whether the Celtics have reached out to reassure him about his standing on the team. It sounds like Brown doesn’t need much pampering, though. He’s well aware of the business of basketball.

“A little bit, maybe,” Brown told Robb. “Not really too much. My job is to play and that’s what I continue to do.”

Anything can happen, obviously, but there’s plenty of reason to believe Brown will stay with the Celtics for the foreseeable future as they look to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports