Jaylen Brown Catches Red Sox’s Attention With Impressive Hitting Display

Jaylen Brown’s athletic versatility isn’t limited to the basketball court.

In addition to being a talented two-way player for the Boston Celtics, it appears Brown might be able to hold his own on a baseball diamond.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter on Friday to share a video of himself taking batting practice. And while the young swingman doesn’t boast the prettiest swing of all time, it’s clear he has some pop in his bat.

This didn’t go unnoticed by the Boston Red Sox, who asked “Wanna bat 10th?” after seeing Brown swing for the fences.

Now that would be a sight to see.

In reaction to Brown’s clip, it would be interesting to see which Red Sox player features the purest jump shot.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports