Jayson Tatum, Kevin Knox Disagree On Carmelo Anthony Workout Video

The NBA offseason is well underway, which means the Carmelo Anthony workout videos back.

So, too, are the debates surrounding them.

A new video of Anthony, who reportedly intends to sign with the Houston Rockets, is making the rounds — but the real action is in the comments section. New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox chimed in by criticizing the former Knick, while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum offered a different take.

(You can click here to watch Anthony’s workout video.)

“Melo win MVP every year if he played like this during season,” Knox wrote.

“Melo different yo,” Tatum said.

Sure, you could make the case Knox simply was saying Anthony looks impressive, but we tend to believe he was throwing serious shade. Tatum, meanwhile, appears genuinely impressed by Anthony’s intensity in the gym.

Our takeaway? Don’t kid yourselves, NBA fans: Anthony has been the same player since entering the league, and likely never will change.

There’s also the chance we’re all readying way, way too much into an offseason workout video.

