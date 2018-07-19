Jayson Tatum Really Cropped Stephen A. Smith Out Of Denzel Washington Photo

The limitations of phone cameras and Instagram photo dimensions produced an inadvertently incredible result Wednesday night.

Young Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum attended the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, where he got to rub elbows with some serious stars. Among them was actor Denzel Washington, who was kind enough to pose for a picture with Tatum and his mother, Brandy Cole.

Tatum obviously shared the pic on Instagram, which you can see here.

You may notice, however, that there’s a man cropped out of the photo on the right. And that man may look familiar — because it’s ESPN hot take artist Stephen A. Smith.

LMAO I JUST REALIZED TATUM CROPPED STEPHEN A SMITH OUT BEFORE POSTING THIS ON IG 🐐 https://t.co/hCUelPnnYX — Jonesy (@JonesyNBA) July 19, 2018

Sorry, Stephen A. You may dish out some legendary takes, but you’re not one of the greatest actors of this generation.

Of course, we’re sure Tatum didn’t cut out Smith on purpose — you only get so many pixels on Instagram, especially in portrait mode — but it’s still pretty hilarious that Smith is in the photo just enough so everyone can see he’s cropped out.

Tatum also was joined on the red carpet by C’s point guard Terry Rozier and swingman Jaylen Brown, who landed a photo with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (and made sure not to crop him out).

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images