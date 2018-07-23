Jeanie Buss Jokingly (?) Claims Celtics Fans Defaced LeBron James’ L.A. Murals

The Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry could reignite very soon, and Jeanie Buss is doing her best to stoke the flames.

During an appearance Sunday on FOX Sports Radio, the Lakers’ president and controlling owner was asked about a recent incident in which some fans vandalized murals of LeBron James in Los Angeles shortly after he signed with the team in free agency.

Buss obviously disapproved of the hi-jinks — then promptly blamed them on Celtics fans.

“If they’re doing that, then they’re not Lakers fans,” Buss said, via SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen. “I didn’t realize how many people from Boston live in Los Angeles.”

Shots fired!

We get where Buss is going with this: Many C’s fans developed a hatred for James during his many clashes with Boston while on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, so why not attribute the vandalism to an old rival — she’s joking, we think — while shifting culpability away from “true” Lakers fans?

Here’s the rest of Buss’ quote about the James murals, via Faigen:

“That’s not a Laker fan, and that’s not what Lakers fans stand for. The artists have worked hard and it deserves to be appreciated, so shame on the people who defaced that. It’s not right.”

Buss is right on that front, at least.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images