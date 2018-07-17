Jimmy Garoppolo (And His Tom Brady Similarities) Led Richard Sherman To 49ers

When the Seattle Seahawks cut Richard Sherman in March, the former All-Pro had a very important decision on his hands.

There obviously was no shortage of criteria for how Sherman would pick his next team, but quarterback was an important piece of the puzzle for the veteran. In the end, as he told SI.com, it came down to choosing between two quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Wait, what?

Cousins has ascended toward the top of the NFL’s quarterback hierarchy in recent seasons, and Garoppolo has oodles of potential, but it’s still surprising Sheman wasn’t aiming just a little bit higher, like say, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady.

Sherman ultimately picked Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, in large part because he sees a lot of Brady in Garoppolo.

“I watched his tape, and it was him doing his best impression of Tom,” Sherman told SI.com. “It was quick releases, quick reads, trying to eliminate the pass rush through speed of execution more than your line being great.”

One performance that really stood out to Sherman came after the New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to the Niners. In his fourth start with San Francisco, Garoppolo and the 49ers offense exploded for 44 points against the NFL’s second-best scoring defense last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Garoppolo completed 21 of his 30 passes for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns, a stat line rivaling Brady’s 290-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jags in the AFC Championship Game (albeit with a busted finger).

It’s a performance like that in Garoppolo’s 5-0 run as San Francisco starter that helped make Sherman’s decision easier and has the 49ers among the trendy picks to contend for the NFC West title this season.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images