Jimmy Garoppolo In Same QB Tier As Tom Brady? Ex-NFL Cornerback Makes Case

Jimmy Garoppolo has started just seven games in the NFL — two with the New England Patriots and five with the San Francisco 49ers — yet one former cornerback already is willing to put the 26-year-old signal caller in the same tier as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.

ESPN’s Mike Sando released his annual NFL QB Tier rankings Tuesday, after soliciting feedback from 50 league insiders who placed each of the 32 projected starting quarterbacks into one of five tiers. Garoppolo landed in Tier 2, along with nine other quarterbacks, but Domonique Foxworth, now working as an analyst for ESPN, explained Tuesday on “First Take” why he believes the Niners QB belongs in Tier 1.

Garoppolo is joined in Tier 2 by Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson. Perhaps he’ll soon jump to Tier 1, where his former teammate, Brady, currently is stationed, but the jury’s still out in the minds of many despite Garoppolo’s impressive late-season run with the 49ers in 2017.

That said, Foxworth, who played six seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2011, has seen enough. Jimmy G is the real deal in his mind.

