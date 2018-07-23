Jimmy Garoppolo (Kinda) Admits To Believing He’s Better Than Tom Brady

It will be a long, long time before we can determine whether Jimmy Garoppolo is/was a better quarterback than Tom Brady.

Garoppolo, however, might’ve made up him his mind years ago.

Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee on Monday published a lengthy piece on Garoppolo, one that includes no shortage of comments from the San Francisco 49ers QB about his relationship with Brady and his days with the New England Patriots. There’s a lot to unpack in the piece, but one of the most interesting parts pertains to Garoppolo’s confidence while serving behind Brady.

“I’ve always had that mindset (to steal the starter’s job),” Garoppolo told Lee. “I knew that (Brady) was better than me in my first day in the NFL. Naturally, you’re the rookie and he’s the veteran, but you have to have that mindset, that you want to be the starter.

“Even when I was a little kid, my brothers, whenever we would play, I would literally always think I was going to win. I wouldn’t, but I would always think that. It’s like when I go to New England, when I first got there, I thought in my head, ‘I’m better than this dude.’ ”

Lee then asked Garoppolo whether he truly believed he was better than Brady, to which the 26-year-old replied, “It was always a quiet confidence — I would never speak that.”

Garoppolo was pushed further, with Lee asking him to clarify whether he believed he was the “best dude” in New England.

“Yeah, you believe in yourself,” Garoppolo said. “That’s the best way to put it.”

Of course, these are the types of things you want a franchise quarterback to say. Teammates and fans don’t want their leader believing he’s anything other than the best.

Brady, however, likely has — and always had — a different take on the matter.

