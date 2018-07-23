Jimmy Garoppolo Opens Up About ‘Healthy’ Relationship With Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo’s relationship with Tom Brady apparently wasn’t so bad after all.

Many have assumed that, prior to being traded from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo’s interactions with Brady were at-best awkward and at-worst contentious. Those beliefs gained some credibility when reports surfaced of Brady forcing the Patriots to deal the backup quarterback.

But in a lengthy piece published by Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee on Monday, Garoppolo revealed he and Brady actually got along quite well. In fact, the two used to play bucket, a game centered around aiming a ball at a trash can in the end zone, after practice.

“There would be days where one of us would win and you wouldn’t talk to the other for a little while,” Garoppolo told Lee. “We’d be fine the next day, but it was one of the best things for me. We would push each other and we got two Super Bowls out of it.”

The relationship even existed off the field.

“Jimmy spent most days at Gillette Stadium and did not keep any food in his home,” Lee wrote. “During the offseason, Brady would call once a week to check in on his progress, ask him how he’d been working to get better.”

Still, there were times when the two were at each other’s throats.

“The competitiveness between the two of us was very similar,” Garoppolo told Lee. “If I’m playing my best friend in one-on-one basketball, if we are both into it, by the end, we are going to hate each other. That’s how it is. All the good competitors have that.

“We got along, but there were always times where we wanted to kill each other. It was a healthy, competitive relationship.”

Garoppolo also was asked whether Brady gave him dating advice, to which the 26-year-old responded, “I can’t tell you that … that’s top-secret stuff.”

(Elsewhere in Lee’s piece, Garoppolo basically admitted he’s always believed he’s better than Brady.)

At the end of the day, it’s probably not unwise to believe that Brady wanted Garoppolo out of town, at least for professional reasons. But it also appears rumors of friction between to the two stars were wildly overblown.

Shocker, we know.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images