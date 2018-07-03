Joel Embiid Still Trying To Recruit LeBron James To Sixers Over Lakers?

Joel Embiid hasn’t lost faith just yet.

The Philadelphia 76ers center, like everyone else, was stunned to learn Monday night that DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors in free agency. A four-time All-Star joining the defending NBA champions who’ve won three titles in four seasons — seriously?

But it didn’t take long for Embiid’s focus to shift, seemingly toward trying to convince LeBron James to change his mind and sign with the Sixers instead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

There’s still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Embiid even referenced DeAndre Jordan, who reversed course and re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015 after several of the team’s personnel flew to his Houston home to talk him out of signing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Let’s pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Of course, anyone who follows Embiid on social media knows he’s joking around and making light of Cousins’ shocking decision. James’ path to the NBA Finals in the Western Conference just got even more difficult, though, and players can’t officially sign contracts until Friday.

So maybe, just maybe, The King will reconsider? Yeah, probably not. But it’s worth a shot.

