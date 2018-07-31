Johnny Manziel Receives Biggest Football News Since Release From Browns

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Johnny Manziel is a starting quarterback again.

Mike Sherman, head coach of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, told Canadian reporters Tuesday that Manziel will make his first start with the team Friday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Tiger-Cats traded Manziel to the Alouettes on July 22, and he didn’t play in Montreal’s first game following the deal last Thursday. The 25-year-old played in two preseason games with the Tiger-Cats.

Manziel, a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, appeared in 15 NFL games (eight starts) before being released. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner showed flashes of his potential with the Browns, but his NFL career spiraled down the drain as he battled alcohol problems and bipolar disorder.

Now, Manziel says he’s sober and focused on playing solid football. Perhaps it’ll eventually lead to another NFL opportunity, but his redemption story first must include a successful stint north of the border or else it’s hard to imagine him generating much interest back in the United States.